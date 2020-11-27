Romanian digital marketing company lists its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian digital marketing company lists its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romanian tech company 2Performant, which presents itself as the leader of the local affiliated marketing market, will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market by the end of this year. The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has already issued the registration certificate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]