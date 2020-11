Romania’s trade with Germany shrinks by some 13% this year

Romania’s trade with Germany shrinks by some 13% this year. The volume of trade between Romania and its biggest trade partner - Germany - decreased by 13.4% in January-September 2020 compared to the same period last year, to EUR 21.3 billion, in the context of the current coronavirus crisis, according to data presented by the Romanian-German Chamber of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]