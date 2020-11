Romania’s public deficit exceeds 7% of GDP in Jan-Oct

Romania’s public deficit exceeds 7% of GDP in Jan-Oct. Romania's budget deficit increased by RON 6.77 billion (nearly EUR 1.4 bln, or 0.7% of the year's GDP) in October, reaching RON 74.0 bln (EUR 15.2 bln) in the first ten months of the year. The public deficit in Jan-Oct accounts for 7.05% of GDP, compared to the 9.1% of GDP full-year target set (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]