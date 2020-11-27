Romania issues seven alerts for non-compliant masks imported from China

Romania issues seven alerts for non-compliant masks imported from China. Romania has issued, under the RAPEX system, seven alerts for non-compliant masks on the market coming from China, which bear the CE marking, according to the European Commission's rapid alert system for non-food products. The products bear a CE marking but are not certified as protective equipment by a relevant body. Consequently, the products might not fulfill the health and safety requirements and thus not properly protect if not combined with additional measures. The products notified by Romania do not comply with the Personal Protective Equipment Regulation and with the relevant European standard EN 149:2011 + A1:2009 FFP2. Romania recommends withdrawing the products from the market. The Market Control and Oversight Directorate with the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), coordinated by its general director Paul Anghel, has sent over the past two months, through RAPEX, 12 alerts for non-compliant masks, with a similar number being on standby to be uploaded to the system. The RAPEX system enables quick exchange of information between EU/EEA member states, the UK and the European Commission about dangerous non-food products posing a risk to the health and safety of consumers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]