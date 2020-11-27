GeneralElection2020 / Orban: Possible partners for forming parliamentary majority - USR, PMP, UDMR

GeneralElection2020 / Orban: Possible partners for forming parliamentary majority - USR, PMP, UDMR. National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that possible partners with whom the Liberals could form a parliamentary majority after the election are the Save Romania Union (USR), the People's Movement Party (PMP) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR). "We are waiting to see the results of the election; when we have the results we will know the possibilities of forming a parliamentary majority. From the beginning we exclude any kind of collaboration with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), so practically the possible partners are USR, PMP, UDMR, that's all," Orban told B1 TV private broadcaster, when asked PNL's picks to create a parliamentary majority with after the December 6 general election. Asked if Victor Ponta's party is excluded from this parliamentary majority equation, Orban said: "Ponta was the national leader of PSD, he actually has a smaller PSD. There is not much difference, that is, there is almost no difference. I do not I forget Victor Ponta from the time he was chairman of PSD and prime minister, back then in the opposition, although part of my party for a while... so I was in an almost radical opposition. The coexistence pact, remember? After a campaign in which [former President of Romania] Basescu was practically transformed into the number 1 public enemy, he went without telling us anything and signed a coexistence pact with Basescu." Asked if he would be the next prime minister after the general election, Orban said: "I think so." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]