Romanian woman named cadet of the year by London's Metropolitan Police

Romanian woman named cadet of the year by London's Metropolitan Police. Romanian Andreea Vladeanu was named Cadet of the Year by London's Metropolitan Police for her "outstanding contribution for her cadet team in Newham, showing her dedication to tackling youth violence." The young Romanian woman was born in Radauti, in Suceava county, and arrived in the UK in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]