Romania’s Liberal Govt. unveils National Recovery and Resilience Plan draft

Romania’s Liberal Govt. unveils National Recovery and Resilience Plan draft. Romania's Liberal Government, headed by prime minister Ludovic Orban, unveiled on November 26 the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This document includes the measures proposed to be financed with the EUR 30 billion in soft loans and grants Romania could get under the EU's EUR 750 bln (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]