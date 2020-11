Romanian lender BCR appoints new expat COO

Romanian lender BCR appoints new expat COO. BCR (a member of Erste Group) has appointed Thomas Kolarik as Executive Vice President of Operations & IT, effective January 1. Romania's National Bank (BNR) has already authorized the decision. Kolarik replaces Ryszard Drużyński, who ends his term and returns to Poland, his native country, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]