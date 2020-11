Foodpanda Expanded Operations To 19 New Cities In 2020; Seeks To Cover Over 60 Localities In 2021



Food ordering and delivery platform foodpanda has expanded its operations to 19 new cities in 2020 and seeks to cover two other localities by the end of 2020, respectively Tulcea and Giurgiu, reaching a network of 38 cities.