Holde Agri Invest Switches Profit In Jan-Sept 2020; Targets RON40-45M Turnover For The Entire 2020. Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company operating farmland, reported a consolidated turnover of RON26 million and a net profit of RON1.5 million for January-September 2020, and expects a turnover of RON40-45 million and an operating result of RON4-6 million for the whole (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]