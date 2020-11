Former NN Pensii Chief Raluca Tintoiu Wins Case Against Financial Regulator

Raluca Tintoiu, the former general manager of NN Pensii who decided to warn the fund's 1.9 million contributors in 2017 over political decisions that could affect their savings, has won the case against the country's financial regulator which fined her at the