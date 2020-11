Brico Dépôt Stores In Romania Report EUR82M Sales For 3Q/2020

Brico Dépôt Stores In Romania Report EUR82M Sales For 3Q/2020. UK’s Kingfisher Group, which holds do-it-yourself (DIY) Brico Dépôt stores, reported a 10.6% like-for-like growth in sales in Romania in the third quarter of 2020, per its latest financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]