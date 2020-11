Fildas Leases Warehouse in VGP Project in Brasov

Fildas Leases Warehouse in VGP Project in Brasov. Fildas, a medicine wholesaler founded by entrepreneur Anca Vlad, has leased a 3,400 sqm warehouse and 400 sqm of office space in the logistics project Czech real estate developer VGP is building in the western part of Brasov. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]