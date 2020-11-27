Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Drops 22% To RON804M, Loss Widens To Nearly RON33M In Jan-Sept 2020

Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Drops 22% To RON804M, Loss Widens To Nearly RON33M In Jan-Sept 2020. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim platform, on Friday reported a turnover of RON804 million for January-September 2020, down 22% on the year, and a loss of RON32.9 million, wider than RON1.05 million in the same period in 2019, per its financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]