November 27, 2020

Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Drops 22% To RON804M, Loss Widens To Nearly RON33M In Jan-Sept 2020
Nov 27, 2020

Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Drops 22% To RON804M, Loss Widens To Nearly RON33M In Jan-Sept 2020.

Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim platform, on Friday reported a turnover of RON804 million for January-September 2020, down 22% on the year, and a loss of RON32.9 million, wider than RON1.05 million in the same period in 2019, per its financial (...)

