Romania sees slight drop in new COVID-19 cases

Romania sees slight drop in new COVID-19 cases. Romania registered 8,499 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 35,610 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday, November 27. The figure is slightly lower compared to other days with similar numbers of tests. In total, more than 457,800 coronavirus cases (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]