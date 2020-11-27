Unirea Shopping Center Gets Shareholder Approval For Share Buyback Program Of RON30M Tops

Unirea Shopping Center Gets Shareholder Approval For Share Buyback Program Of RON30M Tops. Shareholders of Unirea Shopping Center (SCDM.RO), which operates two retail centers in Bucharest and Brasov, approved a decision to carry out a share repurchase program of maximum RON30 million in order to reduce its share capital, per ZF calculations based on a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]