Labor Inspectorate: 1.75 Million Labor Contracts Terminated In Romania Since Onset Of COVID-19 Pandemic. The number of labor contracts terminated in Romania since March 16, 2020, when the country declared the state of emergency, has reached nearly 1.75 million, per Labor Inspectorate data provided at the request of Ziarul Financiar. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]