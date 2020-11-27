PM Orban in call with Chancellor Merkel underlines Romania's interest in deepening Romanian-German cooperation

PM Orban in call with Chancellor Merkel underlines Romania's interest in deepening Romanian-German cooperation. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a video conference talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, during which he underlined Romania's major interest in deepening Romanian-German cooperation, especially on the economic dimension, informs a Government press release. Topical issues on the bilateral and European agenda were reviewed in context, with emphasis on the opportunities to deepen the Romanian-German cooperation in the next period. "Prime Minister Ludovic Orban evoked the excellent level of the bilateral relationship and its strategic character and underlined Romania's major interest in deepening the Romanian-German cooperation, especially on the economic dimension. Germany is Romania's most important economic partner, and the German investments and expertise will undoubtedly continue to make a key contribution to the development of our country," reads the release. At the same time, the Prime Minister referred to the special quality of the interpersonal relations between Romania and Germany, facilitated by the presence and contribution of the German minority in Romania to the Romanian culture, economy and politics, and by the existence, on Germany's territory, of a numerous Romanian community. "The Prime Minister underlined the appreciation for the efforts of the German Presidency of the EU Council, including in managing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also stressed the importance of closer coordination at European level to ensure an effective control of the health crisis, but also for the rapid launch of economic recovery programmes," mentions the release. Prime Minister Orban highlighted the "urgent need" to reach an agreement on the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021 - 2027 and the European Economic Recovery Plan, which would allow the mobilization of European funds as soon as possible. He affirmed Romania's support for a balanced, constructive and acceptable solution for all member states, for the benefit of European citizens and companies. Ludovic Orban also reiterated the special importance attached by our country to joining the Schengen area. "Romania already meets the technical criteria in this regard, and a favorable decision, in the shortest possible time, would reconfirm the status of our country as a fully committed member of the European Union, as well as its substantial contribution to the success of the European project," the government specifies. In this context, the head of the Executive in Bucharest also highlighted Romania's candidacy for hosting the headquarters of the future European cybersecurity competence centre and emphasized our country's solid arguments for its bid. The two senior officials also exchanged views on developments in Romania's eastern and southern neighborhood, with an emphasis on the post-election situation in the Republic of Moldova. "The results of the recent presidential election in the Republic of Moldova confirm the will of the citizens for a democratic path, connected to European standards and values. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed, in this context, on the importance of maintaining support, including at European level, for the democratic reform process in the Republic of Moldova," the release further shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

