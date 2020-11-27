MApN: Ceremony of December 1 in restricted format at Triumphal Arch, without public participation

MApN: Ceremony of December 1 in restricted format at Triumphal Arch, without public participation. Approximately 150 servicemen from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) will participate, on Tuesday, December 1, starting with 11:00 hrs, in the official ceremony in restricted format, organized on the occasion of Romania's National Day in the Triumphal Arch Square in Bucharest. According to a press release of the Ministry of National Defense, during the ceremony a moment of silence will be kept in memory of the Romanian heroes who fell on the battlefields for the reunification of the Romanian nation and the victims of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Klaus Iohannis will lay a wreath and deliver an address. The event, which will not be open to the public, will take place in strict compliance with the legal provisions regarding the prevention and control of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion of the National Day, representatives of the Romanian Army will participate, at the request and with the support of local authorities, in the preparation, organization and conduct of small ceremonies in some garrisons where large units and military units are deployed, and servicemen on mission abroad will perform military ceremonies in a restricted format. Moreover, the national flag will be hoisted in all military institutions in the country, and the Great Pavoaz will be raised on board sea and river ships. On Friday, at the Ghencea Training Ground, a rehearsal took place in which the military with 'Mihai Viteazul' 30th Guards Brigade fired a 21-gun salute. Also, on Monday, starting with 11:00 hrs, a rehearsal will take place at the Triumphal Arch, which will take place under the same conditions of compliance with the measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Public access will not be allowed in the event area or in the spaces adjacent to the rehearsal venue. The use of drones (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems - RPAS) in the airspace where the ceremony dedicated to the National Day takes place is prohibited, according to the provisions of article 12 of Government Decision no. 912/2010. For the proper running of the official ceremony organized on the occasion of the National Day of Romania, the Bucharest Road Brigade will order measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and inform drivers on road restrictions on arteries that converge to the Triumphal Arch Square, for November 30 and December 1. AGERPRES (ROS - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM attends Steaua Stadium handover ceremony, announces extensive sports facilities building program The government intends to support a comprehensive program to build sports facilities and training grounds all over the country, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, as he attended the ceremony for the handover of the rebuilt Bucharest Steaua Sports Complex. "The Steaua Stadium has (...)



AEP implements blockchain technology to monitor turnout and centralize voting minutes data The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) adopted a decision approving the implementation of the technical blockchain solution in the Computer System for monitoring turnout and preventing illegal voting (SIMPV) and in the Computer System for centralizing data from the minutes regarding the (...)



PM Orban: We want an administration that is increasingly less under political influence Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said today that, just like President Klaus Iohannis, he wants an administration that is under as little as possible political influence. "I share the President's clear-cut stance on administration. We want an administration where the political factor has (...)



Minister Bolos: If 7 bln euro budget not enough to modernize health service, historic chance missed Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos declared on Friday in Zalau that Romania will have at its disposal in the next years about seven billion euros for the modernization of the public health system and if this modernization does not take place, our country will miss a historic chance. (...)



Investors Bought RON2.7B Worth of Govt Bonds in November Program Individual investors bought RON2.7 billion million worth of Fidelis government bonds for the general population in the three-week subscription period ended Friday.



Romania's National Day: The Legacy of History By Dr. Ion I. Jinga Each year since the fall of the Communist regime, on December 1st, Romanians celebrate their National Day. On December 1st, 1918, at the end of the First World War, Romanians in Transylvania – representing the absolute majority of population in this province – decided to... (...)



Swedish Group Holmbergs Acquires Romanian Te-Rox Prod Romanian Te-Rox Prod, a producer of covers and harness systems for child safety seats founded by Doina and Roxana Cepalis, has sold its operations to Swedish safety group Holmbergs, which supplies safety systems for child safety (...)

