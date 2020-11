Swedish Group Holmbergs Acquires Romanian Te-Rox Prod

Swedish Group Holmbergs Acquires Romanian Te-Rox Prod. Romanian Te-Rox Prod, a producer of covers and harness systems for child safety seats founded by Doina and Roxana Cepalis, has sold its operations to Swedish safety group Holmbergs, which supplies safety systems for child safety (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]