TeraPlast Approves RON45M as Dividends from Jan-Sept Profit

TeraPlast Approves RON45M as Dividends from Jan-Sept Profit. Shareholders of construction materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) on Friday approved the distribution of RON45.3 million as dividends from the net profit recorded in the first nine months of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]