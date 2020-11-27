GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 8.499 following 35.610 tests performed nationwide

As many as 8,499 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 35,610 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]