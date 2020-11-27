Ziora application: Instant online appointments for Covid-19 tests, no more waiting in call centers
Nov 27, 2020
Ziora application: Instant online appointments for Covid-19 tests, no more waiting in call centers.
Free access to medical clinics for the first three months of subscription Patients can quickly schedule Covid-19 tests and receive a reminder message A business used mainly by beauty and wellness salons Expansion in the medical area and the car service sector Ziora, an online scheduling (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]