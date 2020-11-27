PNL’s Orban: USR, PMP, UDMR -possible partners for forming parliamentary majority

PNL’s Orban: USR, PMP, UDMR -possible partners for forming parliamentary majority. National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that possible partners with whom the Liberals could form a parliamentary majority after the election are the Save Romania Union (USR), the People’s Movement Party (PMP) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]