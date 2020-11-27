Deloitte report: Electric vehicles sales are expected grow annually by 30% over the next decade, and one in three new cars sold globally will be electric by 2030



Electric vehicles sales are expected to reach an annual growth rate of 30% over the next ten years, so that by the end of the decade one in three new cars sold globally will be electric, according to the Deloitte report "Electric Vehicles. Setting a course for 2030".