President Iohannis: Discussions on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan must go beyond the paradigm of electoral populism



President Iohannis: Discussions on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan must go beyond the paradigm of electoral populism.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the most appropriate measures and policies for Romania’s economic recovery and development must be prepared in the current context, and stressed that discussions on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan must go beyond the paradigm of electoral (...)