Coronavirus/148 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 11,193

Coronavirus/148 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 11,193. Another 148 people - 86 men and 62 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,193, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. The GCS informs that a death was recorded in the age group 10-19 years; another in the age category 30-39 years; five in the 40-49 age category; 11 in the 50-59 age category; 31 in the 60-69 age category; 67 to 70-79 years and 32 to over 80. Of those who died in the last 24 hours, 147 had a medical history, whilst one patient had no comorbidities.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]