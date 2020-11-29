 
Academy's Pop: Calendar link between St. Andrew's feast and National Day, not accidental
It is not accidental the "obvious" link in the calendar between the Day of St. Andrew - the 30th of November - and the National Day of Romania and Romanians - the 1st of December, but "a fulfillment of the heavenly providence", on Sunday asserted the head of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop, on his Facebook page. "Romanian national identity cannot be imagined or defined outside language and faith. The unity of the Romanians was made by the people led by the 'priests with the cross in hand', as was the Revolution of December 1989, when the waves of Romanians came to the cores of the cities with priest escutcheons in the lead. Our life is our faith, which guided us to the great act of national will of 1918, when, on December 1st, we cleaned our souls from 'the evil' and sang a 'ode joy'," the President of the Romanian Academy wrote. Ioan-Aurel Pop added that it is time for Romanians to realize that staying true to their values means always remaining themselves. "It is time to realize that to remain true to our values, especially to the language and faith, to the classical Greek-Latin and Christianity, means to always remain new, i.e. Romanians, in our house called Romania (weather separated from one of its generous rooms, namely Moldova between Prut and Nistru)," academic Pop stressed. "It is time, after so much hate and blasphemy, to sing a hymn of glory to all Romanians. Happy birthday, Romanians!" concludes the message of Professor Ioan-Aurel Pop.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
