 
Romaniapress.com

November 29, 2020

PM Orban: Special pensions for mayors, other local elected officials to be postponed again
Nov 29, 2020

PM Orban: Special pensions for mayors, other local elected officials to be postponed again.

The president of the PNL (National Liberal Party), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said in an interview with AGERPRES that he intends to issue a piece of legislation whereby the provision of the Administrative Code on the granting of special pensions to mayors, deputy-mayors, presidents and deputy-presidents of county councils is again postponed, showing that this could be done by the law of the state budget next year. "After the (parliamentary, ed. n.) elections, this must be debated in Parliament, because, even here it does not seem right, I believe that any person who holds a function of public dignity, be they parliamentarian, mayor, minister must have a decent income. And here we must know that they (the incomes, ed. n.) have grown for parliamentarians, and for ministers, and for mayors, and for presidents of county councils, their incomes have increased. When one has a decent, reasonable income, reflecting the responsibility and importance in society of that function, one will benefit on the contribution from a higher pension, so there is no need for a special pension," Orban explained. He showed that the provision of the Administrative Code on special pensions can be deferred by the law of the state budget until the legislation as a whole is clarified. Ludovic Orban also said that an emergency ordinance for the elimination of special pensions cannot be adopted because there is one draft in the Parliament debate and another is at the Constitutional Court of Romania. * * * The AGERPRES National News Agency will broadcast an interview with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban later on Sunday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 5.554; nationwide tests amount to 16.225 in the last 24 hours As many as 5,554 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following the conduct of 16,225 tests at the national level, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday. The above-mentioned are cases that have not previously had a positive (...)

HealthMin Tataru: Vaccination against novel coronavirus to be seasonal Health Minister Nelu Tataru said the vaccine against the novel coronavirus will be “seasonal”, as will the flu vaccine. He assessed a second booster dose would be given at 28 days. “It is made with booster at 28 days (vaccine against the novel coronavirus, ed. n.). Same, seasonally, as the... The (...)

AEP adopts technical blockchain to monitor turnout and centralize voting minutes data The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) adopted a decision approving the implementation of the technical blockchain solution in the Computer System for monitoring turnout and preventing illegal voting (SIMPV) and in the Computer System for centralizing data from the minutes regarding the (...)

Iohannis visits DSP Bucharest call center: Presidential Administration, Government to enter second phase of anti-COVID vaccination The Presidential Administration, the Government and other institutions will enter the second phase of anti-COVID vaccination, and the end of spring would be possible to see the completion of the first immunisation round for the whole population, President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday. “The (...)

Ludovic Orban: PSD is the only formation with which the Liberals have clearly decided not to negotiate after the parliamentary election The president of the PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said in an interview with AGERPRES that in democracy the prime minister is given by the winning party, saying that the PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) is the only formation with which the Liberals (...)

ParliamentaryElection2020/INTERVIEW/ Ludovic Orban: In democracy, winner party gives the Premier, PSD to stay out of power The president of the PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said in an interview with AGERPRES that in democracy the prime minister is given by the winning party, saying that the PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) is the only formation with which the Liberals (...)

Academy's Pop: Calendar link between St. Andrew's feast and National Day, not accidental It is not accidental the "obvious" link in the calendar between the Day of St. Andrew - the 30th of November - and the National Day of Romania and Romanians - the 1st of December, but "a fulfillment of the heavenly providence", on Sunday asserted the head of the Romanian (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |