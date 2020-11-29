Iohannis visits DSP Bucharest call center: Presidential Administration, Government to enter second phase of anti-COVID vaccination

Iohannis visits DSP Bucharest call center: Presidential Administration, Government to enter second phase of anti-COVID vaccination. The Presidential Administration, the Government and other institutions will enter the second phase of anti-COVID vaccination, and the end of spring would be possible to see the completion of the first immunisation round for the whole population, President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday. “The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]