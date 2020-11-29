GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 5.554; nationwide tests amount to 16.225 in the last 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 5.554; nationwide tests amount to 16.225 in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,554 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following the conduct of 16,225 tests at the national level, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday. The above-mentioned are cases that have not previously had a positive (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]