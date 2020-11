`Made in Romania’ Drugs Account for Only 8% of Market by Value



Romania has the lowest market share for its locally produced drugs in Central and Eastern Europe, as the „made in Romania” products only account for 8% of the medicine purchases of Romanian consumers, market research company Iqvia data shows cited by Dragos Damian, CEO of pharmaceutical producer (...)