GCS/Coronavirus: 3,826 new cases and 138 deaths in past 24 hours. A total of 3,826 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 9,785 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. 475,362 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 353,188 people have been declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 4,107,567 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 9,785 were performed in the last 24 hours - 7,039 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 2,747 upon request. Another 138 people (78 men and 60 women) infected with the new coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours. Of those who died in the last 24 hours, 131 had comorbidities and three deceased patients had no comorbidities, while no other comorbidities had been reported to date for the other 4 deceased patients. To date, 11,131 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - editors: Antonia Nita, Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]