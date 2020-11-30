 
November 30, 2020

Limited rehearsal for December 1 parade at Triumphal Arch
Nov 30, 2020

A rehearsal for the December 1 National Day parade, which will take place in a restricted format this year, was carried out on Monday at the Triumphal Arch in Bucharest, with the participation of the Mihai Viteazul 30th Guard Brigade. The December 1 ceremony will take place on Tuesday, without the traditional parade of servicemen and fight technology and without aircraft flying over the airspace. Approximately 150 servicemen with the National Defence Ministry will participate starting 11,00hrs in the official ceremony in a limited format, organised on the occasion of the National Day of Romania in the Triumphal Arch Square of the Capital. According to a MApN release, during the ceremony there will be a moment of silence for the Romanian heroes fallen on the battle fields for the reunion of the Romanian nation and for the victims of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 21 cannon salutes will be fired, and President Klaus Iohannis will lay a wreath of flowers and will deliver a speech. The event, which will not be open to the public, will take place with the strict observance of the legal provisions referring to the prevention and combat of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion of the National Day, representatives of Romania's Army will participate, at the request and with the support of the local authorities, in the preparation, organisation and conduct of small ceremonies in some garrisons where large units are dispatched and in military units, and servicemen on missions abroad will carry out military ceremonies in a restricted format. Moreover, the national flag will be hoisted in all military institutions nationwide and maritime and river ships will be dressed overall. Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems - RPAS - use in the airspace where the ceremony devoted to the National Day takes place is forbidden, according to provisions of GD 912/2010 article 12. For the good conduct of the official ceremony organised on the occasion of the National Day of Romania, the Bucharest Traffic Brigade has ordered measures for ensuring traffic flow and informing drivers on traffic restrictions on streets heading to the Triumphal Arch Square. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

