November 30, 2020

MApN: First batch of OROSTIM-HV immunomodulatory product, launched by Cantacuzino Institute
Nov 30, 2020

The Cantacuzino Institute is launching the OROSTIM-HV immunomodulatory product, which will be available for purchase starting December 2, at the retail point of the Institute on Splaiul Independentei 103, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs. A press conference on the launch of the first batch of the product will take place at the Cantacuzino National Military - Medical Institute for Research - Development. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and National Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca will be present at the event. "OROSTIM-HV is a food supplement which contains a combination of an atomized lysate made of 15 bacteria strains and a powder of green barley extract. It has antioxidant and immunity stimulatory properties, determining the increase in the body's resistance to infections. The product is administered during the periods involving respiratory infection risk to persons working in communities with increased infection probability, children with repeated respiratory infections and elderly persons with low immunity," the MApN release mentions. According to the same source, the product will be further developed in the coming period and next year the Cantacuzino Institute will carry out the technological transfer to an other fabrication area for the mass production of the product." AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

