Iohannis: University Emergency Hospital - an example for healthcare system reform. President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, after a visit to the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, that the medical unit is "extraordinarily well organised" and that he wants its example to be used when building the health system reform, after the elections. "Today I saw an extraordinarily well-organised hospital and on this occasion, I want to congratulate the two doctors who accompanied me, the manager, the medical director, and all the staff here. A hospital that managed to start from a complicated situation that existed here in March and got to work perfectly, although there are people in the hospital without COVID and people with COVID, they managed to separate the flows in a remarkable way and the hospital now works almost as well as without the pandemic context. It is absolutely remarkable, and I very much want this example to be taken over, but I also want this example to be used when, together with the Minister of Health, we build the whole reform of the health system, after the elections," the President said in a press statement. He expressed his conviction that after the election, with the support of a "new parliamentary majority," such a reform would be carried out. "After the elections - I have said this before and I am very determined to continue - after the elections, with a new parliamentary majority, with a government strongly supported by Parliament, I am convinced that we can implement such a reform, which gives an entirely image of the entire healthcare system in Romania. But what I have seen today confirms me, reconfirms for I don't know how many a time, that we have in our hospitals very high-performing people, very well organised, dedicated one hundred percent to their labour. It is a ray of light that I expressly emphasise today and it gives me the conviction that we will succeed in making the Romanian health system a remarkable performing system for our entire region," Iohannis said. At the beginning of the statement, he wished "Many Happy Returns" to those who celebrate their name day, while urging them to turn their thoughts to those who are ill. "Today is the feast of St. Andrew and on this occasion, let me tell you all 'Many Happy Returns of the Day!' and I wish you good health, it is a special holiday for us, Romanians, and on this occasion, being a beautiful holiday, I believe it is very well to direct our thoughts to those who are doing worse than us. Today, I am particularly thinking of the ill, but on a very special note - and in fact this is what I wanted to emphasise with my visit here today - I am thinking of the doctors and the entire medical personnel who care for the sick people," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

