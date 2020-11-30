ParliamentaryElections2020/ Iohannis: I wish large turnout; no discrimination for electors in quarantined places

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that he wished for a large turnout in the parliamentary elections, underscoring that there would be no discriminations regarding the electors in the quarantined localities. "It is somewhat difficult to estimate the voter turnout. There are some interpretations of sociologists, but, let me be very honest and tell you that I wish a large turnout in the elections. These are elections with a great stake, we elect next four years' Parliament, four years in which we want to implement important reforms and we need a significant political stability. It is clear from all polls that PSD [the Social Democratic Party] will be kept outside the political decision and there it must stay, but, as for the rest, it also depends on how people turn out to vote," the President said, during a press statement at the end of a visit at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital. He added that the polling stations would be prepared, so that the voting process took place in maximum safety. "In regards to quarantine, let me tell you that there is no kind of discrimination for the electors, for the cities or localities that are quarantined. Regardless of you living in a city with a low incidence rate or living in a city that is quarantined, everyone has the same right to go to vote, everyone has exactly the same possibilities. The polling stations will be prepared everywhere, all conditions will be met for the vote to take place in maximum safety and that is why I invite Romanians to go to vote in large numbers," Iohannis said.