|
|
|
MAE: Minister Aurescu to participate in NATO foreign ministers' meeting, December 1 - 2
Nov 30, 2020
MAE: Minister Aurescu to participate in NATO foreign ministers' meeting, December 1 - 2.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participates, December 1-2, in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of NATO member states, which will take place in videoconference regime, in the context of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The meeting is important for assessing the state of implementation of allied decisions on NATO's adaptation to security developments, as well as for establishing directions for action on the response to the current strategic challenges," reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.
The agenda of the meeting will include the main topics in the attention of the allies regarding: the process of strategic reflection on strengthening the political dimension of NATO, the relations with Russia and China, the situation in Afghanistan and the security in the Black Sea area.
"On this occasion, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will endorse Romania's main objectives within the Alliance, emphasising the importance of the efforts for ensuring the allied deterrence and defence in the Black Sea region, in the context of the deteriorating security situation in this area," the release mentions.
The Romanian minister will reaffirm the strategic importance of the Black Sea for Euro-Atlantic security and will stress the need to continue the efforts for consolidating the allied posture and presence in the region, as well as strengthening the coherence of the Eastern Flank.
Aurescu will also reiterate support for continuing to implement NATO's assistance measures for Georgia and Ukraine and for advancing the cooperation with the Alliance.
"Also, the head of Romanian diplomacy will review the main strategic topics regarding the process of consolidating NATO's political dimension. Thus, regarding the strategic reflection process carried out at the Alliance level, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will highlight the importance of the process leading to strengthening allied unity and cohesion and ensuring a strong transatlantic relationship," MAE points out.
The foreign ministers will participate in three working sessions, one in an allied format, on December 1, and another two, on December 2, with the participation of some partner states.
A discussion on China will take place on December 2, with the participation of Australia, Finland, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Sweden and the EU High Representative, as well as a ministerial session on the security in the Black Sea area, with the participation, along with the foreign ministers from allied states, of counterparts from Georgia and Ukraine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
1 Decembrie: Kazahstan sarbatorește Ziua Primului Președinte
La 1 decembrie, Kazahstanul marchează Ziua Primului Președinte. Această sărbătoare a fost stabilită ca un semn de recunoaștere a eforturilor depuse de primul președinte al țării, Nursultan Nazarbayev, pentru edificarea unei tari moderne si respectate. În această zi, in 1991, intr-o perioada complicata (...)
Alba Iulia, the historical city of the Greater Union: National Day celebrated in scaled-down military ceremony. "An atypical December 1"
A scaled-down military ceremony with no defence hardware or public attendance was the main event organised today, Romania’s National Day, in Alba Iulia, at the Union Monument, as organisers capped the number of attendees – soldiers, officials, guests, journalists – at 100. Gendarmes allowed access (...)
Happy Birthday, Romania! Happy Birthday, Romanians! Politicians' congratulatory messages for the National Day stress need for unity, social cohesion and maturity
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says that this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when Romanians are forced to mark the National Day without parades or other traditional events, it is a good opportunity to reflect on the examples of unity from the country’s history, adding that through “cohesion (...)
In address to EU-ASEAN meeting, ForMin Aurescu underlines importance of enhanced co-operation in order to effectively address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic
Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the 23rd ministerial meeting of the member states of the European Union and of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), underscoring in his remarks the importance of co-operation between the EU (...)
Romania suffers from its dependence on the German economy
By Constantin Radut For over 20 years, Romania's economy has become dependent on that of Germany. By 2020, almost 25% of Romania's foreign trade was closely linked to imports and exports to and from Germany. For many years, the governments of Bucharest believed that if Berlin or other local (...)
GCS: Bucharest City - 68,347 of Romania's COVID-19 cases so far, Cluj, Iasi follow
Most of the COVID-19 cases recorded so far in Romania have been in Bucharest City - 68,347 and in the counties of Cluj - 21,905, Iasi - 20,282, Prahova - 19,352, Brasov - 19,232, and Timis - 19,177, according to the daily reporting released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), (...)
GCS: 808 new cases of COVID-19 in Bucharest City; Constanta - 312, Ilfov - 284, Arges - 279
The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus from the previous daily reporting are Bucharest City - 808, Constanta County - 312, Ilfov County - 284 and Arges County - 279, according to the daily reporting released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the (...)
|