MAE: Minister Aurescu to participate in NATO foreign ministers' meeting, December 1 - 2

MAE: Minister Aurescu to participate in NATO foreign ministers' meeting, December 1 - 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participates, December 1-2, in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of NATO member states, which will take place in videoconference regime, in the context of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "The meeting is important for assessing the state of implementation of allied decisions on NATO's adaptation to security developments, as well as for establishing directions for action on the response to the current strategic challenges," reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. The agenda of the meeting will include the main topics in the attention of the allies regarding: the process of strategic reflection on strengthening the political dimension of NATO, the relations with Russia and China, the situation in Afghanistan and the security in the Black Sea area. "On this occasion, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will endorse Romania's main objectives within the Alliance, emphasising the importance of the efforts for ensuring the allied deterrence and defence in the Black Sea region, in the context of the deteriorating security situation in this area," the release mentions. The Romanian minister will reaffirm the strategic importance of the Black Sea for Euro-Atlantic security and will stress the need to continue the efforts for consolidating the allied posture and presence in the region, as well as strengthening the coherence of the Eastern Flank. Aurescu will also reiterate support for continuing to implement NATO's assistance measures for Georgia and Ukraine and for advancing the cooperation with the Alliance. "Also, the head of Romanian diplomacy will review the main strategic topics regarding the process of consolidating NATO's political dimension. Thus, regarding the strategic reflection process carried out at the Alliance level, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will highlight the importance of the process leading to strengthening allied unity and cohesion and ensuring a strong transatlantic relationship," MAE points out. The foreign ministers will participate in three working sessions, one in an allied format, on December 1, and another two, on December 2, with the participation of some partner states. A discussion on China will take place on December 2, with the participation of Australia, Finland, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Sweden and the EU High Representative, as well as a ministerial session on the security in the Black Sea area, with the participation, along with the foreign ministers from allied states, of counterparts from Georgia and Ukraine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]