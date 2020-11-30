|
Iohannis: Vaccination campaign to be successful; vaccines efficient and safe
Nov 30, 2020
Iohannis: Vaccination campaign to be successful; vaccines efficient and safe.
President Klaus Iohannis voiced himself positive of the success of the vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus, maintaining that the vaccines are "efficient" and "safe."
"This week I already plan to visit a vaccination center and this way, the world will be able to see that we are not talking about a theory, but about a practical approach. So, in our country, the vaccination campaign will be a successful campaign and even if there are some who comment that maybe the vaccine is I don't know how, I assure you that the vaccines that are being produced now, for this campaign, are effective, safe, and one thing I believe is important to know: vaccination is not mandatory, but I am convinced that with the results we will get in the first few months, almost everyone will be convinced of the safety of these vaccines and will want to be vaccinated as well, and this way we will simply end the pandemic. Therefore, all these represent very good news," Iohannis said, during a press statement made on the occasion of the visit paid to the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital.
He mentioned that there are several types of vaccine in the advanced stages of testing-approval and it is "very possible" that in the beginning of next year there would be two or three, maybe even four types of vaccine "all of which work well."
"It is quite probable that we will have a vaccine or two available for us in Romania from the beginning of the year. Of course, we are talking about the first tranches, which will be enough to vaccinate all medical staff in Romania, most patients with diseases that have proven to be dangerous in combination with SARS-CoV-2, and I think this is very good news, we all start from the premise that vaccination of the general population will be possible somewhere in the spring, but it is clear that we have to wait a bit to have the exact description for each vaccine, for doctors to decide who gets the vaccine, for the effect to be optimal. Nonetheless we have taken important steps in the recent weeks to strengthen the vaccination strategy. It has already been approved by the Government. It will be approved this week in the CSAT [Supreme Council for National Defence] meeting as well. We are prepared," he pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
