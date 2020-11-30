GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 3.826; 138 patients die in the last 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 3.826; 138 patients die in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,826 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 9,785 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. 475,362 cases of people (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]