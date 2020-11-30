President Iohannis visits University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest: An example for healthcare system reform

President Iohannis visits University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest: An example for healthcare system reform. President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, after a visit to the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, that the medical unit is “extraordinarily well organised” and that he wants its example to be used when building the health system reform, after the elections. “Today I saw an extraordinarily (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]