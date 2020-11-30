MAE: ForMin Aurescu convenes task force in case of Romanian sailor kidnapped in Togo

MAE: ForMin Aurescu convenes task force in case of Romanian sailor kidnapped in Togo. The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs on Monday that Minister Bogdan Aurescu has convened, on an emergency regime, the interinstitutional task force on the incident occurred on November 29, this year, in the area of the Port of Lome, the Republic of Togo, involving the Agisilaos ship and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]