President Iohannis: I wish a large turnout in the elections, there are elections with a great stake



President Iohannis: I wish a large turnout in the elections, there are elections with a great stake.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that he wished for a large turnout in the parliamentary elections, underscoring that there would be no discriminations regarding the electors in the quarantined localities. “It is somewhat difficult to estimate the voter turnout. There are some (...)