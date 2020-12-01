VIG Strengthens Position in Romania After Buying Local Operations of Rival Aegon

VIG Strengthens Position in Romania After Buying Local Operations of Rival Aegon. Insurer Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which operates in Romania via Omniasig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata, will increase its share of more than one fifth of the local market, following takeover of Aegon operations in Romania and three other (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]