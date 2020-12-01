|
Poultry Processor AAylex Prod Revenue Up 7% to RON575.8M in 2019
Dec 1, 2020
Poultry Processor AAylex Prod Revenue Up 7% to RON575.8M in 2019.
AAylex Prod, part of the AAylex group, one of the largest actors in the poultry industry in Romania, posted 575.8 million lei (EUR121.5 million) revenue in 2019, an increase of 7% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...)
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
1 Decembrie: Kazahstan sarbatorește Ziua Primului Președinte
La 1 decembrie, Kazahstanul marchează Ziua Primului Președinte. Această sărbătoare a fost stabilită ca un semn de recunoaștere a eforturilor depuse de primul președinte al țării, Nursultan Nazarbayev, pentru edificarea unei tari moderne si respectate. În această zi, in 1991, intr-o perioada complicata (...)
Alba Iulia, the historical city of the Greater Union: National Day celebrated in scaled-down military ceremony. "An atypical December 1"
A scaled-down military ceremony with no defence hardware or public attendance was the main event organised today, Romania’s National Day, in Alba Iulia, at the Union Monument, as organisers capped the number of attendees – soldiers, officials, guests, journalists – at 100. Gendarmes allowed access (...)
Happy Birthday, Romania! Happy Birthday, Romanians! Politicians' congratulatory messages for the National Day stress need for unity, social cohesion and maturity
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says that this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when Romanians are forced to mark the National Day without parades or other traditional events, it is a good opportunity to reflect on the examples of unity from the country’s history, adding that through “cohesion (...)
In address to EU-ASEAN meeting, ForMin Aurescu underlines importance of enhanced co-operation in order to effectively address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic
Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the 23rd ministerial meeting of the member states of the European Union and of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), underscoring in his remarks the importance of co-operation between the EU (...)
Romania suffers from its dependence on the German economy
By Constantin Radut For over 20 years, Romania's economy has become dependent on that of Germany. By 2020, almost 25% of Romania's foreign trade was closely linked to imports and exports to and from Germany. For many years, the governments of Bucharest believed that if Berlin or other local (...)
GCS: Bucharest City - 68,347 of Romania's COVID-19 cases so far, Cluj, Iasi follow
Most of the COVID-19 cases recorded so far in Romania have been in Bucharest City - 68,347 and in the counties of Cluj - 21,905, Iasi - 20,282, Prahova - 19,352, Brasov - 19,232, and Timis - 19,177, according to the daily reporting released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), (...)
GCS: 808 new cases of COVID-19 in Bucharest City; Constanta - 312, Ilfov - 284, Arges - 279
The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus from the previous daily reporting are Bucharest City - 808, Constanta County - 312, Ilfov County - 284 and Arges County - 279, according to the daily reporting released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the (...)
