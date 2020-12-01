GCS: 808 new cases of COVID-19 in Bucharest City; Constanta - 312, Ilfov - 284, Arges - 279

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus from the previous daily reporting are Bucharest City - 808, Constanta County - 312, Ilfov County - 284 and Arges County - 279, according to the daily reporting released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. According to GCS, over 100 cases were also reported in the counties of Brasov - 184, Cluj -184, Galati -164, Iasi - 127, Salaj - 120, Bihor - 108, Timis - 105. The fewest cases were recorded in the counties of Covasna -13, Salaj - 17, Teleorman - 19. On Tuesday, Romania's COVID-19 new case count rose by 4,272 from the previous GCS daily reporting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]