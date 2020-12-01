 
COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad holding steady
COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad holding steady.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with a novel coronavirus infection held steady at 6,914 and so did the death toll at 127, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Tuesday. According to GCS, 6,914 Romanian citizens abroad were confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2: 1,936 in Italy, 1,253 in Spain, 124 in France, 3,056 in Germany, 167 in Great Britain, 36 in Hungary, 28 in the Netherlands , 2 in Namibia, 4 in USA, 123 in Austria, 22 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 8 in Switzerland, 3 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 93 in Greece, 10 in Cyprus, 2 in India, 2 in Ukraine, 8 in the United Arab Emirates, 11 in the Republic of Moldova and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, the Republic of the Congo, Qatar, the Vatican, Portugal and Egypt. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 127 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 32 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland. , USA, Brazil, Republic of Congo and Greece. Of the Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, 797 were declared cured: 677 in Germany, 90 in Greece, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia. As of November 30, 2020, 13,123,678 COVID-19 cases were reported in the EU/EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most of the cases occurred in France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and Germany. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)

