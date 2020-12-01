Law enforcement issues 6,653 COVID-19 fines in last 24 amounting to 1,175,080 lei

Law enforcement issues 6,653 COVID-19 fines in last 24 amounting to 1,175,080 lei. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,653 fines amounting to 1,175,080 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the pandemic COVID-19, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. The Police also found five instances of thwarting disease control. In the last 24 hours, 3,851 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]