GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 4.272; tests performed in last 24 hours: 14.588

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 4.272; tests performed in last 24 hours: 14.588. As many as 4,272 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were reported in the last 24 hours, following 14,588 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]