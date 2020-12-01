Alba Iulia, the historical city of the Greater Union: National Day celebrated in scaled-down military ceremony. “An atypical December 1”

Alba Iulia, the historical city of the Greater Union: National Day celebrated in scaled-down military ceremony. "An atypical December 1". A scaled-down military ceremony with no defence hardware or public attendance was the main event organised today, Romania's National Day, in Alba Iulia, at the Union Monument, as organisers capped the number of attendees – soldiers, officials, guests, journalists – at 100. Gendarmes allowed access (...)